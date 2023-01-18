Ms. Candice Lynn Harvey, 32, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of Cathie Cadle Partin and the late John Harvey born on May 16, 1990 in Pineville.
Candice was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, reading and writing short stories.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edith Cadle, Paul Cadle Sr. and Roscoe Frith.
Survivors include her mother, Cathie Partin of Knoxville, TN; fiancé, Nick Graham of Barbourville; sisters, Shannon and Kashawna Shiflet and Kristina and Josh Cook all of Morristown, TN; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Following cremation, no services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
