Mrs. Captola Sue Hickman, 57, of Trosper, passed away Saturday, July 8, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Alice Hamilton born on February 12, 1966 in Harlan County.
Captola was a devoted homemaker and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed taking care of her dogs and smoking.
On June 25, 1983, she united in marriage with Nicholas Hickman.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas; a sister, Noreda Miller and a brother, Bob Hamilton.
Survivors include three sisters, Izetta Rose of Gray, Jennifer Hubbard of Barbourville and Tina Rice of Trosper; a sister-in-law, Mary Sims and husband, Beechie, of Warren Camp; a brother-in-law, Jack Miller; nieces and nephews, Gary Miller and wife, Amanda, Carrie Miller, Angel Vaughn and husband, Coedy, Justin Rose and wife, Danielle, Adam Rose and wife, Cheyenne, Kelsey Rose and partner, Kyle Childress; among other loved ones and dear friends.
