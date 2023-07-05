Mrs. Carolyn Winkler Congleton, 100, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 22, 2023, at Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late William Ralph Winkler Sr. and Effie Caroline Vance Winkler born January 4, 1923, in Boone, N.C.
Carolyn met her soon to be husband, Robert Lee “Bob” Congleton, at Eastern Kentucky State Teacher’s College, which is now Eastern Kentucky University. Being from Boone, NC, and having no local family, she moved into a residence hall on campus. By coincidence, her assigned roommate happened to be Bob’s cousin. After being introduced to Bob, she was smitten and after a few dates she decided he was the one. When the semester was over, and she had to return home, she would take a train from Richmond to Johnson City, TN. Then she traveled on a two lane, mountainous road to Boone. She and Bob alternated taking trips to visit one another until classes reconvened. Each year, she and Bob sang in the music department’s production of Handel’s “Messiah”. Upon graduation, she received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
After Bob returned home from World War II, he and Carolyn married on February 9, 1946, in Boone, NC, and to this union three daughters were born.
She was an active member of First Christian Church of Barbourville for 60 years and sang in the church choir. She was also secretary of Christian Women’s Fellowship. A passionate supporter of her community, she was a member of the Woman’s Study Club for over 55 years, Barbourville Hospital Auxiliary, Bridge Club and Red Hat Club.
In her spare time, Carolyn enjoyed working crossword puzzles, playing bridge and collecting recipes. She was an avid supporter of University of Kentucky and Appalachian State basketball and football teams. She was a devoted homemaker and loved gatherings with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, Robert Lee Congleton, she is preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Sue Smith, Betty Ruth Moir and Marbeth Fidler; brother, Bill Winkler and son-in-law Jack Hill.
Survivors include her three devoted daughters, Carol Lathram of Barbourville, Betty Ann Hill of Lebanon, OH and Robin Wright and husband, William C. Wright III of Gray; cherished grandchildren, Betsy Chance of Lebanon, OH, David Byrd of Jackson, MS, Regina Taylor of Gray, Carrie Slayton of Frankfort, Robert Matthew Mills of Gray and Jeffery Mills of Barbourville; great-grandchildren, Natalie Chance, Jackson Chance, Caleb Mills, Madalyn Taylor, Makayla Taylor, Robby Byrd, Mattie Mills, Azarah Mills and Logan Taylor; special friend, Betty Mills; among other loved ones and dear friends.
