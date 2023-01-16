Mrs. Carolyn Sue Allen, 66, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday morning, December 24, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Lester and Cleda Helton born on January 4, 1956 in Pineville.
Carolyn was a homemaker, a former cook with the Knox County Public School System and attended the Faith Tabernacle Church. She enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, tending flowers and spending time with her family. She also enjoyed babysitting her great nephews.
In April 1977, she united in marriage with Virgil Allen in Barbourville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sisters, Mary Hammons, Evelyn Helton, Georgia Broughton, Betty Brock and Shirley Truesdell and brothers, Willie Joe, Lester Jr. Bev and Walter Helton.
Survivors include her loving husband, Virgil Allen of Barbourville; a son, Jamie Hembree and Bridget and a step-daughter, Angi Allen Centers and family all of Barbourville; two sisters, Pat Pike of Louisville and Wanda Smith and husband, Ken, of Barbourville; two brothers, Charles Helton of Barbourville and Carl Helton of Killeen, TX; cherished grandchildren, Jakob and Hailey Hembree; a host of nieces and nephews including Kendra Doolin and husband, Michael, and Adam Smith and wife, April, all of Barbourville; great niece and great nephews, Samuel, Shepherd and Silas Doolin and Ronan, Elaina and Daemon Smith; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, January 2, 2023 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Columbus Hensley and Rev. Duke Hammons officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jakob Hembree, Adam Smith, Michael Doolin, Chris Helton, Tim Vaughn and Samuel Doolin.
The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Dr. Pedersen, Dr. West and staff at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.