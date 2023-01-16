Mrs. Carolyn Sue Bright, 71, of Stinking Creek, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at the Norton Hospital in Louisville. She was the daughter of the late Hubert Peters and Sally Warren Bolton born on May 16, 1951 in Knox County
Carolyn was a former seamstress with Warner’s and a retired cook from the Knox County Board of Education. She was a longtime member of the Cole’s Branch Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading her Bible, sewing, going to the flea market with Denver and never turned down a shopping trip. Carolyn loved to spend time with her family and teach her children and grandchildren how to cook and make homemade candy.
On August 19, 1965, she united in marriage with Denver Bright in Knox County.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two dearly loved children, Susan Bright-Keck and Joey Bright and wife, Debbie and siblings, Maudean Smith, Jan Bruner, Freida Todd and Kenneth Peters.
Survivors include her loving husband of over 57 years, Denver Bright of Stinking Creek; beloved children, Sheena Frost and husband, Dennis, of Knoxville, TN, Michael Bright and wife, Billie, of Woollum, Jennifer Bright-Brown and husband, Efram, of Corbin and Ashley Bright-Mills and husband, Tommy, of Keavy; sisters, Alma Smith of Barbourville, Margaret Ann Mills of Flat Lick and Tammy Richmond of Barbourville; a brother, Sonny Peters and wife, Shirley, of Florence; a sister-in-law, Ruth Peters of Crittenden; brothers-in-law, William Smith and Hoppy Todd both of Williamstown; cherished grandchildren, Jenna Segars, Kayla and Bonnie Sue Jordan, Sarah, Matthew, Bianca, Chad and Hailee Bright, Kary Keck, Max and Dante Brown and Cooper and T. J. Mills; 12 great-grandchildren; a lifelong friend, Wanda Shelton; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, January 11 at 12 Noon with Rev. Johnny Shell and Rev. Jerry Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Bright Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be T. J. Mills, Brandon Bright, Josh Jordan, Wesley Jordan, Matthew Bright, Chad Bright, Matthew Ely and Clay Segars.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the Norton Hospital staff for the excellent care provided to their mother during her illness.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
