Mrs. Carolyn Sue Stamper, 75, of Gray, formerly of Trosper, passed away Tuesday afternoon, May 9, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Daniel and Lorene Brooks Maynes born on April 30, 1948 at Jonestown.
Carolyn was a former caregiver and of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with her grandbabies, teaching them how to make banana pudding, building forts and singing songs. Her hands sewed “stuffies” back to health. She was their biggest sports fan. Her heart’s desire was in knowing that her children and grandchildren knew the Lord. Carolyn also enjoyed talking to family and friends. She had a giving heart and an ear that listened. Most of all, her love and her example of Christ in her heart shines.
On January 19, 1973, she united in marriage with Everett “Eddie” Stamper Jr. and to this union two sons were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eddie Stamper and two brothers, Larry and Ricky Maynes.
Survivors include two beloved sons, Everett Allen Stamper and wife, Tysha, and Rodney Daniel Stamper and wife, Brandie, all of Gray; brothers, Kenny Ray Maynes and wife, Wendy, of Corbin; sisters-in-law, Teresa Maynes of Corbin and Lisa Maynes of Artemus; cherished grandchildren, Sawyer Grace, Faith Katan, Saylor Rain and Micah Cohen Everett Stamper; a niece, Lisa Ann Maynes; nephews, Kenny Daniel Maynes and wife, Denise, Eric Maynes and wife, Anna, and Lance Maynes; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, May 14 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Jimmy Wayne Miller officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Coon Branch Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Kenny Daniel Maynes, Lance Maynes, Ricky Stamper, Tony Lacefield and John Maynes.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.