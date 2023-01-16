Mr. Cecil Davenport, 84, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday afternoon, January 12, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late James Andrew and Georgia Moore Davenport born on July 10, 1938 at Artemus.
Cecil was a retired General Motors employee and faithfully attended the Turkey Creek Baptist Church. He was a former city councilman, constable, a current board member of the Barbourville Housing Authority and served his country in the United States Army. Cecil enjoyed gardening, walking and running, attending high school sports, politics and loafing around.
On October 26, 1994, he united in marriage with Betty Kay Lawson in LaFollette, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Hershel and Jack Davenport.
Survivors include his loving wife, Betty Kay Davenport of Barbourville; beloved children, James Herman Davenport of Detroit, MI, Kimberly Hintz, Skip Hammons and wife, Teresa, Rhonda Jo Abner and husband, Mark, and Suzanne Barnhill Vaughn and husband, Jonathan, all of Barbourville and Wendy Tye and husband, Charles, of Corbin; a sister, Doris Wombles of Southgate, MI; 14 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and another expected to arrive later this year; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, January 16 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Lonnie Collett and Rev. Josh Smith officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Isaac Abner, Andrew Abner, Garrett Vaughn, Will Hammons, Hunter Tye, Peyton Barnhill and Cameron Vaughn. Honorary bearers will be Ronnie Moore, the men of the Turkey Creek Baptist Church and his many friends at the Knox County Courthouse.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Dr. James West, the ICU nurses and staff at the Barbourville ARH Hospital for the compassionate care they gave to Cecil and his family during his illness.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
