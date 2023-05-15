Mr. Charles C. Bargo, 63, of Hinkle, passed away Friday afternoon, May 12, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late J. D. and Lillie Bargo born on July 16, 1959.
Charles was a farmer and a member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed watching his granddaughter ride her dirt bike and play outside. He also enjoyed spending time with his friends, riding horses and four-wheeling.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Imogene Jordan and a brother, Ed Bargo.
Survivors include his son, John Bargo and wife, Sabrina, of Hinkle; sisters, Darlene Montgomery and husband, Joe, and Florine Jordan all of Hinkle and Carlene Abner of Woollum; a precious granddaughter, Charleigh Rae Bargo; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at the Callebs Creek Cemetery Wednesday, May 17 at 3 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Broughton officiating.
Casket bearers will be Daniel Hinkle, Jacob Abner, Darren Broughton, Austin Woolum, Edward Logan, Justin Jordan, Josh Jordan and Bull Jordan.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Tuesday 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday between 10 A.M. and 2 P.M. Family and friends will leave the funeral home at 2:30 P.M. in procession to the cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.