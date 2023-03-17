Mr. Charles Edward Helton, 83, of Barbourville, passed away Sunday morning, March 12, 2023 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was the son of the late Ballard Bunch and Cleda Helton born on July 10, 1939 in Knox County.
Charles was a long-time employee of Home Furniture Co. and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed working on appliances in “The Shop”, socializing, riding around town and visiting Lee’s with his good friend, Bill “June Bug” Howard. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army.
On June 12, 1965, he united in marriage with Wanda Faye Hutton and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Hammons, Joe Helton, Carolyn Allen, Walter Helton, Delbert Bunch, Marcella Carnes and Ronnie Bunch.
Survivors include his loving daughter, Renee Williamson and husband, Rickey, of Barbourville; siblings, Pat Pike of Louisville, Wanda Smith of Barbourville, Randolph Bunch of Michigan, Betty Jean Marcum, Benny Bunch, Carol Ann Garrett and Kathy Mills all of Barbourville and Lovella Dawkins and Sherry Luc both of North Carolina; cherished granddaughter, Brooke Strong and husband, Bradley; great grandson, Blake Strong; best friend and companion, Nettie Taylor of Barbourville; other special loved ones, Amy, Charles, Mike, Kelly, Austin, Adam, Paige, Alan, Haley, Kyle, Brad, Shante, Teran, Hannah, Baylee, MaKala, Braxton, Peyton, Braylen, Bethany, Brenna, Gus and Branson; among other loved ones and dear friends
A memorial service celebrating Charles’ life will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, March 18 at 6 P.M. with Rev. Scott Phipps officiating.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Saturday after 3 P.M. until the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.