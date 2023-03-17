Mr. Charles Edward Smith, 73, of Woollum, passed away Monday evening, March 13, 2023 at St. Joseph London. He was the son of the late Edward and Nora Smith born on January 24, 1950 at Bailey Switch.
Charles was a retired East Kentucky Steel employee and a member of the Horn Branch Baptist Church. He loved fishing, bowling, ginseng hunting, playing his guitar and singing at church. Charles was also an avid Kentucky Wildcats fan, but most enjoyed spending time with his family.
On February 10, 1973, he united in marriage with Wilma Lee Edwards and to this union three children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Geneva “Bee” Hale and AnnaMay Smith and brothers, General, Junior, R. J., Abe, Chris and Earl Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Wilma Lee Smith of Woollum; dearly loved children, Charles Edward Smith and wife, Norma, Billy Adam Smith and wife, Ashley Ann, and Sallie Annette Smith all of Woollum; treasured grandchildren, Shania Lee June Frederick and husband, Corey, Derek Adam Smith, Wilmalee Smith and Brihana Sally Lynn Smith; great grandchildren, Kylie Chevelle and Jayla June Frederick; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, March 20 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Johnny Shell and Rev. Ricky Broughton officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Edwards Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.