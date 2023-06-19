Cheryl Gray, 74, of Scalf, Kentucky passed away June 14, 2023. Cheryl was the daughter of Homer A. Shelton and Marilyn Howard Shelton born to them on November 22, 1948, in Wilmington, Ohio.
Cheryl was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She was of the Baptist Faith and a dedicated member of Dewitt Baptist Church. Cheryl united in marriage on September 21, 1968, to Junior Wallace Gray. She kept a comfortable home for her family while also working for Certain Teed Factory for many years. In her free time Cheryl liked to read and play cards or games on Facebook. She also liked to go out and explore her community as well go shopping at area flea markets. However, what Cheryl enjoyed most was visits from her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved to tickle and wrestle with her grandsons and often could be heard sweetly singing her grandchildren to sleep at nap and bedtime. Cheryl will be greatly missed by all her knew and loved her.
Left behind to mourn her passing is Cheryl’s beloved husband of 54 years Junior Wallace Gray, daughter Michelle Denise Gray Keller, sons Brian Michael Gray, Christopher Scott Gray (Shonona), and Timothy Ryan Gray, brothers Elvin Shelton (Jenny), Harry Shelton (Mildred), sister-in-law Janet Shelton and brother-in-law George Powers. Three grandchildren, Christopher Adam Gray (Anna), Scotty Wallace Gray (Kayla), and Alexis Cheyenne Gray and four great grandchildren, Arianna Gray, Noah Gray, Lyric Gray, and Evelyn Gray, also survive Cheryl and will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, Homer A. Shelton and Marilyn Howard Shelton, Cheryl was preceded in death by sister Sandy Powers, and brothers James Shelton and Timothy Shelton.
The Gray family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home on Monday, June 19, 2023, from 1:00 PM until the funeral hour of 3:00 PM. Reverend Kennon Roark will officiate. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Graytown Road Cemetery, Scalf, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Timothy Gray, Scotty Gray, Christopher Gray, Rick Jones, Vealor Wagers, and Joey Baker.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Cheryl Gray.
