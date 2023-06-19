Mrs. Christy Goins Hall, 70, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday morning, June 8, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ed and Elevin Mitchell Goins born on November 15, 1952 in Barbourville.
On April 1, 1972, she united in marriage with David Trent Hall and to this union a son was born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jason Hall, and a brother-in-law, Charles Frazier.
Survivors include her loving husband, Trent Hall of Barbourville; sisters, Patty Frazier of Barbourville, Jackie Evans and husband, Wesley, of Gray and Doris Mitchell and husband, Steve, of Knoxville, TN; several nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A private family service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Knox County Autism Foundation, 211 Parkway Plaza, Barbourville, KY 40906 in her memory.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
