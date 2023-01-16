Mr. Clark Gray Jr., 82, of Flat Lick, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 24, 2022 at Baptist Health Lexington surrounded by family and friends whom he loved. He was born in Knox County on October 10, 1940 to his loving parents, Clark Sr. and Marie Gray.
Clark was a member of the Concord Baptist Church in Flat Lick. He grew up in Barbourville and attended Barbourville City Schools. After graduating, he attended Union College and enlisted in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Turkey. His stint in the Air Force was for two years, but was extended to three due to a special assignment as a “message decoder” during the Bay of Pigs Crisis. After being honorably discharged, he returned to Barbourville and continued his education at Union College where he received an associate degree in Business Administration. He began employment with the Division of Social Insurance with Kentucky State Government and worked there for seven years. He then began his career in the surface coal mining industry and became a blasting foreman until his retirement in 2010.
On July 22, 1972, he united in marriage with Penny Jarvis in Harrogate, TN.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Karen Denise Gray and a dear brother, Donald Dwight Gray.
Survivors include his loving wife of over 50 years, Penny Jarvis Gray of Flat Lick; a daughter, Holly Elizabeth Mitchell and husband, Greg, of London; a stepson, Claude Wilkerson Renfro and wife, Emily, of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Virginia Hensley and husband, Cecil, of Pathfork; a brother, Ronald Gray and wife, Charlotte, of Baton Rouge, LA; grandchildren, Zachary Channing Clark Mitchell and fiancé, Lexi Means, Charles Keaton Mitchell, Olivia Marie Mitchell, Warren James Renfro and Sydney Isabella Renfro; a great granddaughter and the apple of his eye, Channing Antoinette Lee Mitchell; a very special sister-in-law, Joetta Jarvis Gaunt and husband, Ed, of Flat Lick; two special nieces, Courtney Barnhill and husband, Brian, and Meghann Chestnut and husband, Corey; among other loved ones, dear friends and a constant companion and protector, his little dog, Lilli.
A celebration of Clark’s life will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Larry Sowders officiating.
Expressions of sympathy may go to either the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter at https://knoxwhitleyhumane.org/get-involved or the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/ in his memory.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 11 A.M. until the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
