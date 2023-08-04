Mr. Daniel Douglas Wright, age 75 of Bimble, Kentucky departed this life on Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at his home. He was born in Illinois on July 27, 1947 and was the husband of Sharon (Wagner) Wright. Daniel was a member of the Richardson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church in Middlesboro. He had worked for G&M Oil and for Salem Tool and later in life was a self-employed mechanic and welder, which he greatly enjoyed. He also liked traveling and sight-seeing and spending time with his family.
He is preceded in death by his parents Douglas and Rettie Mae Wright, one son Danny Wright, Jr. along with three brothers and one sister.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife of thirty-nine years, Sharon Wright of Bimble, three children, Sandy Wright and Stacy Simmons of Illinois, Linda Mills and husband Tony of Barbourville and Steve Johnson and wife Melissa of London, eight grandchildren, Richard Morgan, Brandy Lasseter, Tyler Johnson, Mahalie Johnson, Matthew Keyes, Jesse Keyes, Kristian Binford and Alicia Webb. He also leaves behind eight great-grandchildren, three brothers William Kenneth Wright, Ronald Lee Wright Sr., Roy Wayne Wright Sr., six sisters Glenda Faye Noe, Marsha Kay Dillow, Martha Rae Sievers, Midi Lu Howard, Teresa Louise Hansil, Lorie Ann Driver.
