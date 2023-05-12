Mr. Danny Gregory, 59, of Girdler, passed away Sunday morning, May 7, 2023 at his home. He was the son of the late Jabe Beve Gregory Sr. and Bertha Mae Wood Gregory born on May 10, 1963 in Cincinnati, OH.
Danny was a self-employed rollback driver with Jay’s Auto Parts and of the Baptist faith. He loved classic cars and race cars, enjoyed drag racing and listening to southern rock music.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Dennis Gregory; a sister-in-law, Joanne Gregory; twin nieces, Ashley Nichole and Taylor Michelle McDonald and a nephew, Jaden Engle.
Survivors include his loving sister, Jeanne Gregory of Girdler; brothers, Jamie Gregory and wife, Angela, and Jabe Gregory Jr. and wife, Janice, all of Girdler; nieces, Jennifer McDonald and husband, Roger, Amy Cole and husband, Charlie, Emma Gregory, Savannah Scott and Mary Scott all of Barbourville; nephews, Travis Gregory and wife, Amy, of Trosper, Jeremy Gregory of Girdler, Jason Engle and wife, Amanda, of Corbin, Jaxon Gregory of Girdler, Jamie Gregory and Kenneth Scott both of Barbourville and Conor Engle of Corbin; several other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, May 13 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Mickie Smith, Rev. Randy Johnson and Rev. Johnny Shell officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gregory Cemetery at Woollum.
Casket bearers will be Robert Gregory, Jacob Gregory, Ellis “Peanut” Gregory, Ellis “Buzz” Gregory, Earl Gregory Jr., Earl Gregory III, Steve Wood and Taylor Sizemore. Serving as honorary bearers will be Robert and Dolly Gregory and his many friends at the London Dragway.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Friday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Saturday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
