Barbourville, Ky. - Danny Lee Mills, 48, of Bimble, passed away, May 18, 2023. Danny Lee Mills was born in Barbourville on October 1, 1974 to Wilma Lee Hensley (Mills) and Ray Mills. Danny worked for the State Highway Department for many years. In his free time, Danny liked to cook and work on cars, which he often took to car shows. Danny Lee was of the Christian Faith and a member of the New Mana Church in Lily, Kentucky.
Left behind to mourn Danny Lee is his wife, Melissa Walker Mills, his brother, Ray Mills, Jr. and his sister, Sherry Elliott. Preceding Mr. Mills in death are his parents, Wilma Lee and Ray Mills, his brother, Steven Vance Mills.
Services will be held for Danny Lee Mills on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at Hopper Funeral Home. The Mills family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Reverend Earl Caudill will officiate. A musical tribute will be performed by Teddy Williams.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, along with the staff of Hopper Funeral Home, express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Danny Lee Mills.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Danny Lee Mills.
