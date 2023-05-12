Darlene Mills Shelton, age 73, of Flat Lick, Kentucky, passed away May 8, 2023. Darlene was the daughter of Gertrude Jackson Mills and Lester Mills, born to them on May 27, 1949, in Flat Lick, Knox County, Kentucky.
Darlene united in marriage to Frank Arthur Shelton, Sr. on February 21, 1980, and to this union one son, Frank Shelton, Jr. was born. Darlene lived her life as a faithful servant, as a daughter, sister, wife, and mom to her family. She enjoyed taking care of her loved ones, especially her pride and joy, Frank Jr. Darlene was a member of Concord Baptist Church of Flat Lick, Kentucky and liked to watch sermons from Binghamtown Baptist Church and Southland Christian Church where her son serves.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents Gertrude and Lester Mills, brother Ronnie Mills, brother Matthew Mills, and brother Edward Mills and his wife JoAnne Mills, sister-in-law Ann Mills, and special nephew Edward Allen Mills. Left behind to mourn her passing is husband Frank Arthur Shelton, Sr. of Flat Lick, Kentucky, cherished son Frank Shelton, Jr. of Corbin, Kentucky, sister Lavinia Cole and brother-in-law Farris Cole of Himyar, Kentucky, and brother Paul Mills of Corbin, Kentucky as well as a host of nephews, nieces and other relatives and friends who will miss Darlene dearly.
A private graveside service for Darlene’s family is planned for Friday, May 12, 2023, at Barbourville Cemetery. Pastor Ralph Halcomb will officiate.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent to Hopper Funeral Home at 302 North Broadway, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 in care of the Shelton Family.
The Shelton Family extends a special thank you to the staff of Hopper Funeral Home for their professional and compassionate care during our time of need.
The Hopper Family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family of Darlene Mills Shelton.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Darlene Mills Shelton.
