David Lamont Elliott age 52 of Barbourville departed this life on Monday, January 2, 2023 in the St. Joseph Hospital in London. He was born on January 30, 1970 and was the son of Glenn and Faye Elliott. David loved to sing and he loved country and rock but most of all spending time with his children, family and friends. He had a kind soul and never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Faye Elliott.
Survivors include his daughter, Sabrina Elliott of Greenville, South Carolina, a son, David Elliott, Jr. of Heidrick, his fiance', Lisa Fortney, two brothers, Kenneth Elliott of Barbourville and Darrell Elliott and wife Robin of Cincinnati, Ohio. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home chapel with Rev. Mickie Smith and Rev. Justin Morrris officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Burch Alford Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Rodney Elliott, Zach Bunch, Seth Bingham, Brian Nelson, Brian Elliott and Steve Gambrel. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.
To the Elliott family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
