Ms. Debra Branstutter, 60, of Barbourville, passed away Tuesday morning, January 31, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Lewis Branstutter Sr. and Gwendoline Blanchette Branstutter born on September 2, 1962 in Savannah Georgia.
Friends may visit the funeral home Thursday, February 2 between 6 and 8 P.M. with a celebration of her life to follow beginning at 8 P.M.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
