Mr. Delmer Smith, 84, of Carlisle, OH, passed away Saturday, December 24, 2022 at his home. Delmer was born in Knox County on May 4, 1938 to the late Clark and Belle Jones Smith.
Delmer retired from Ford Motor Company Lima Engine Plant in 1990. He was a dedicated member of the Living Word Missionary Baptist Church and was ordained a Deacon in 1987 at the LaFayette Missionary Baptist Church
He was preceded in death by his siblings, Homer Smith, Clark Smith Jr. and Martha Sue Smith.
Delmer is survived by his loving wife, whom he married on January 1, 1960, Wanda Faye Hacker Smith; sons, David Michael Smith and wife, Marty, and Delmer Smith Jr. and wife, Adina; a daughter, Lisa Dianne Smith Woodruff and husband, Van Woodruff; eight grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Creed Smith, Emma Neal and husband, Arnold, Irene Blake, Nan Patrick, Prudy Buchanan and husband, Johnny, Gladys Sneary and husband, Greg, Goldie Brewer and Teresa Nelson and husband, Gary; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted at the Living Word Missionary Baptist Church, 8369 Princeton Pk., Liberty Township, OH Thursday, December 29 at 1 P.M. with Pastor David Barnard, Pastor Jason Callahan and Pastor Terry Brock officiating. Burial will be in the Germantown Union Cemetery, Germantown, OH.
A visitation will be held at the Living Word Missionary Baptist Church Thursday, December 29 after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
