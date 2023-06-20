Mr. Donny Ray Smith, 66, of Cannon, passed away Thursday evening, June 15, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Earnest and Rosia Delphia Lambdin Smith born May 19, 1957 in Campbell County, TN.
Donny was a retired security guard with the KCEOC and of the Baptist faith. He enjoyed watching Gunsmoke and The Beverly Hillbillies. Most of all, he loved playing with his grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
On December 23, 1988 he united in marriage with Jean Frederick.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Earnest and Rosia Smith.
Survivors include his loving wife, Jean Smith, of Cannon; beloved children, Regina Smith and husband, Donny, of Bimble, Gary Smith and wife, Jess, of Heidrick and Johnny Gray of Cannon; sisters, Genetta Smith and husband, Jim, of Cannon, Roszetta Willis and husband, Duane, of Cannon and Teresa Brown, of Barbourville; brothers, Darel and wife, Lena, of Cannon, Jackey Smith and wife, Melissa, of Flatlick, Rev. Dewayne Smith and wife, Shelia, of Girdler, Bill Smith and wife, Claudia, of Cannon and Randall Smith, of Cannon; cherished grandchildren, Ryan, Ryleigh, Aliah, Raylee and Arianna Smith; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Charles Carnes and Rev. Vernon Morris officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Bargo Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Donnie Smith, Ryan Smith, Brad Smith, Michael Willis, Jason Smith, Anthony Smith and Bill Mills.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Monday from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. and on Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.