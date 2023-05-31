Mrs. Dorothy Pearl Matlock, 90, of Barbourville, passed away Thursday morning, May 25, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles H. and Rebecca McQueen Lamb born on May 15, 1933 in Dayton, OH.
Dorothy was a homemaker and attended the Barbourville Church of God. She enjoyed cross stitching, crocheting, working word search puzzles, decorating cakes, cooking and fishing.
On February 25, 1958, she united in marriage with Riffie Matlock and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Riffie; a daughter, Robin Kay Matlock; a son, Wesley Matlock and 11 siblings.
Survivors include her three dearly loved grandchildren, Mitchell Joe Matlock and wife, Brooks, of Heidrick, Travis Clark Matlock and wife, Heather, of Artemus and Justin Cody Matlock and wife, Danielle, of Gray; a special daughter-in-law, Jody Matlock of Heidrick; four great grandchildren, Violet, Kelsi, Ruth and Rhett; several nieces and nephews; a special young man she loved as a grandson, Connor Donaldson; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Tuesday, May 30 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Travis Matlock officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Indian Gap Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Tuesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
