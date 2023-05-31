Obituary - Elizabeth Bouton May 31, 2023 May 31, 2023 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ms. Elizabeth Bouton, 44, of Corbin, passed away Saturday morning, May 27, 2023 at her home.Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Thursday, June 1, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Latest News Mitchell shares vision for economic and industrial growth for Knox County Sports Complex breaks ground Win One for The Gipper Barbourville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day Service PHOTOS: Lynn Camp Graduating Class 2023 PHOTOS: Knox Central High School Graduation - Class of 2023 Lynn Camp’s Crumpler and Mabe each sign letter of intent It’s time to show out and show off Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBarbourville Cemetery hosts Memorial Day ServiceObituary - Allen BakerObituary - Raelynn Reed HamptonObituary - Glen McCoy GrubbObituary - Francine BakerObituary - Sallie EdwardsObituary - Rev. Ted H. SatterfieldObituary - Vontella GirdnerObituary - Elizabeth BoutonObituary - Stanley Mays Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Regional News Madison County Detention Center: May 18 - 20, 2023 7 hrs ago Madison County Detention Center: May 21 - 24, 2023 7 hrs ago Mitchell shares vision for economic and industrial growth for Knox County 7 hrs ago Funds to boost tourism, water infrastructure 8 hrs ago +6 Sports Complex breaks ground 9 hrs ago Honoring heroes Updated 12 hrs ago McDaniel named assistant U.K. golf coach 13 hrs ago Blood Drive Coming Up Near You Updated 13 hrs ago
