Mrs. Esselene Hammons, 83, of Hinkle, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Middlesboro ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Lloyd and Nollie Carmack Callebs born on April 5, 1939 in Knox County.
Esselene was a former custodian with the Chrysler Corporation and a member of the Dripping Springs Baptist Church. She was a proud democrat, member of the Eastern Star and named a Kentucky Colonel. Esselene liked to travel, sew, paint pictures and dearly loved her dog, Tayson.
On June 12, 1971, she united in marriage with Virgil Hammons, who preceded her in death.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Angela; sisters, Shirley Mills, Wanda Hensley, Anna Lois and Coreen Callebs and brothers, Chester and Dewayne Callebs.
Survivors include three sisters-in-law, Brenda Wagner of Corbin, Wilda Moore and husband, Malcom, of Hamilton, OH and Audrey Callebs of Kent, OH; three brothers-in-law, Bill Hammons and wife, Janie, of Hamilton, OH, James Hammons and wife, Sherry, of Blanchester, OH and Rev. Columbus Hensley of Corbin; nieces, Sheila Callebs of Kent, OH, Theresa Gambrel of Corbin, Susan Smith and husband, Darrel, of Hinkle and Maegan Mayne and husband, Robby, of Girdler; nephews, Chester Ray Callebs of Kent, OH and Adam Callebs and wife, Megan, of Hinkle; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, January 1, 2023 at 3 P.M. with Rev. Ricky Broughton and Rev. Columbus Hensley officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Callebs Creek Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be nephews and friends. Honorary bearers will be her church family the Dripping Springs Baptist Church.
The family would like to offer their sincere appreciation to the staff of the Middlesboro Nursing and Rehabilitation Facility for their excellent care.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 1 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.