Mrs. Evelyn Burnette, 82, of Barbourville, passed away Saturday evening, January 7, 2023 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of the late Clark and Laura Mills Bargo born on March 28, 1940 at Gulston in Harlan County.
Evelyn was a former registered nurse and a member of the Northside Baptist Church.
On May 9, 1959, she united in marriage with Arvil Willard “Smiley” Burnette and to this union two daughters were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Smiley, sisters, Dorothy Parsons, Opal Smith, Ruby Kippenberger, Genorra Crawford, Irene Hammons, Oatie Gibbs and Margaret Benfield and a brother, Himes Bargo.
Survivors include her loving daughters, Sherry Swisher and husband, Mark, of Nicholasville and Melissa Greener of Barbourville; two sisters, Drucilla Adkins of Lexington and Linda Fannon and husband, Terry, of Corbin; cherished grandchildren, Joseph Swisher and wife, Casey, Nicholas Swisher, Samantha and Kevin Vanwinkle and Zachary Shelton; nine great grandchildren; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Saturday, January 14 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Mike Helton officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be family and friends.
Friends may call at the funeral home Saturday after 1 P.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.