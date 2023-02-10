Mrs. Florine Mills Gray, 83, of Bimble, the widow of Ewel James “E. J.” Gray, passed away Friday morning, February 10, 2023 at her home.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
