Forestine Broughton Mills, 72, of Jeff’s Creek, passed away July 17, 2023. Forestine was the daughter of Henry Broughton and Nicey Bright Broughton, born to them September 18, 1950, in Knox County, Scalf, Kentucky.
Along with being a Christian of Baptist faith, Forestine was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. Her home and her garden were her refuges, always open to family and friends, where she worked dutifully to produce a bountiful harvest that would benefit her loved ones and the wider community each season. Every pleasant vegetable row, and every splash of color from her many flowering plants, will be fondly remembered by all who were fortunate to have known her.
Left behind to mourn Forestine’s passing are her two sons, Marvin Laird Mills and wife Katherine Jordan Mills of Scalf, Kentucky, and Dennis Ray Mills and wife Jeannie Powers Mills of Artemus, Kentucky; sisters: Kathleen Bright (husband CH) and Lorene Barnes (husband Larry) of West Chester, Ohio, and brother Henry Broughton Jr. (wife Wilma) of Gray, Kentucky. Four grandchildren—Peyton Skyler Mills, Hanah Faith Mills, Anthony Johnson, and Ryan Johnson—and three great grandchildren—Mason Johnson, Madden Johnson, and Carter Johnson—also survive Forestine and will miss her dearly. Forestine was preceeded in death by her parents Henry and Nicey Broughton, her beloved husband James Herbert Mills, her sisters Nadine Smith and Irene Mills, and her brothers Clifford Broughton, Linzie Broughton, Homer Broughton, Leamon Broughton, and Lee Broughton (infant).
