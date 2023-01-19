Mrs. Frances Connie Wilkerson, 74, of Bryants Store, the widow of Kyle G. Wilkerson, passed away Wednesday evening, January 18, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late James and Ola Angeline Russell Steele born on July 30, 1948 in Knox County.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home on Thursday, January 26 at 2 P.M. She will be laid to rest in the Steele Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 8 P.M. and on Thursday after 10 A.M. until the funeral hour.
A complete obituary will be posted soon.
