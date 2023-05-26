Mrs. Francine Baker, 82, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday evening, May 17, 2023 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Susie Taylor Hamilton born on October 12, 1940 in Pineville.
Francine was a former administrative assistant with IBM and of the Christian faith. She enjoyed traveling the world and visiting five of the seven continents with her husband Charles. Francine also enjoyed gardening, keeping a pristine yard, shopping and dearly loved spending time with her family.
On February 12, 1966, she united in marriage with Charles Baker in Reno, NV.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; sisters, Vina Gossard, Mary Gonter, Bertha Brooks and Hazel “Charlye” Moore and brothers, James, Dan and Alex Hamilton.
Survivors include her loving nieces, nephews, cousins and special family, Angela Centers and husband, Randy, of Barbourville, Justin Mills and wife, Lindsay, and their son, Westin, of Barbourville, Jeremy Williams and wife, Lacey and their sons, Jaxon and Levi, of Newburgh, IN and Kailey Williams and fiancé, Colby Cornett, of Barbourville; special cousin and caregiver, Barbara Bunch; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Monday, May 22 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Larry Sowders officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Barbourville Cemetery.
Serving as casket bearers will be Justin Mills, Jeremy Williams, Tyler Mills, Colby Cornett, Jaxen Warren and Devin Eubanks.
The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bluegrass Hospice Care.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Monday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
