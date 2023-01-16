Mr. Franklin D. “Frank” Disney, 81, of Gray, passed away Friday morning, December 23, 2022 at the Madison Health and Rehabilitation Center in Richmond. He was the son of the late William J. and Grace Anne Taylor Disney born on January 4, 1941 in Harlan County.
Frank was a carpenter, of the Baptist faith and faithfully served his country in the United States Army. He enjoyed fishing, spending time on the lake, singing and playing Bluegrass and Country music.
He united in marriage with Anna Mae Marsee and later to Wanda Rose.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kelly Disney Messer; six sisters and four brothers.
Survivors include a loving daughter, Mitzi Disney; sons, Frank Disney Jr., Paul Disney, David Disney, Nick Disney and Michael Rose; two sisters, Edna Rose Messer and Barbara Stinnett; three brothers, William Jackson Disney Jr., Walter Ray Disney and Joe Charles Disney; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Barbourville Cemetery Friday, December 30 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Samuel Lawson officiating.
Friends may call at the cemetery Friday prior to the service.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
