Mr. Franklin D. Townsley, 80, of Bimble, the husband of Lorraine Mills Townsley passed away Sunday evening, January 29, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
Mr. Franklin D. Townsley, 80, of Bimble, the husband of Lorraine Mills Townsley passed away Sunday evening, January 29, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital.
Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by the Knox Funeral Home.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.