Mr. Gayley Mills, 69, of LaFollette, TN and Barbourville, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. He was the son of the late Virgil Mills and Gertrude Bargo Mills Adams born on September 18, 1953 in Knox County.
Gayley was a former carpenter and a member of the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, where he loved attending church. He enjoyed grouse and coon hunting, going to flea markets, trading, fishing and in earlier years riding his Harley.
On February 12, 1993, he united in marriage with Darita Liford.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Joycelyn Mills, Patsy Hamblin and Showanda Leath and a brother, Ulyss Mills.
Survivors include his loving companion, Darita Mills of LaFollette, TN; five children, Monty Mills of Florida, Belinda Mills and Melinda Mills both of Cincinnati, OH, Derek Mills of Gray and Galen Ryan Mills and fiancé, Kristen, of LaFollette, TN; four sisters, Evelyn Bright and husband, Leroy, and Virginia Ruth Broughton and husband, Franklin, all of Cincinnati, OH, Alice Jackson and husband, Gary, of Barbourville, Gayle Ledington and husband, Nathan, of Swan Pond; three brothers, Tommy Mills and wife, Crystal, of Flat Lick, Virgil Mills Jr. of Barbourville and Wesley Mills and wife, Felicia Ann, of Flat Lick; several grandchildren; a special nephew, Denver “Sonny” Hamblin of Barbourville; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, January 8 at 2 P.M. He will be laid to rest in the Corinth Cemetery in Corbin.
Casket bearers will be Cody Mills, Dylan Hamblin, Isaiah Hamblin, Sonny Hamblin, Tommy Mills, Shane Patterson, Larry Broughton and Ricky Broughton.
Friends may call at the funeral home Sunday after 12 Noon until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.