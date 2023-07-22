Geneva McDonald, 80, of De Leon Springs, Florida, formerly of Heidrick, Kentucky, passed away July 4, 2023. Geneva was the daughter of Steve Hibbard and Lida Louis Mahan born to them on April 6, 1943, in Barbourville, Kentucky.
Geneva will forever be remembered for her unwavering love and selflessness. She exuded happiness, choosing to live life with a positive attitude. Geneva was a Christian and a dedicated member of Calvary Full Gospel Church in De Leon Springs, Florida. She was a wonderful homemaker, creating a loving environment for family and friends alike. Geneva enjoyed photography adorning the walls of her home with photos of treasured times with family and friends. She also collected special edition Barbies which she displayed in her home. Additionally, Geneva worked as a Department Manager for Walmart for over 30 years. She was a highly respected employee receiving many awards and recognitions for her hard work and service during her employment with Walmart. Upon retirement, Geneva faithfully met with fellow Walmart retirees once a month, as they had grown close from shared time at work. Geneva enjoyed watching sports for fun. She loved Nascar Racing, going in person to several Daytona 500 races and she loved to watch the Orlando Magic and UK Wildcats play basketball. Most of all Geneva loved spending time with family. Although she moved away from her Appalachian roots, she visited her birthplace often and in her heart, Geneva always felt home was in Kentucky.
Left behind to mourn her passing is Geneva’s beloved husband of 62 years Harold McDonald, daughter Kimberly Renee McDonald Jones and son-in-law Michael Jones of Corbin, Kentucky, sisters Brenda Mays (Shelby) of Williamsburg, Kentucky, Martha Mitchell of London, Kentucky, Judy Marsh (Don) of Barbourville, Kentucky and June Rosenburg of Oregon. Three grandchildren, Zachery Jones (Krystal), Spencer Jones (Kelli), and Caleb McDonald (Christina), five great grandchildren, Charli Grace Nartker, Derby K. Jones, Palmer Wren Jones, Xander McDonald, and Mia McDonald and thirteen nieces and nephews, Candace Mays, Erin Mays Stires, Tim Mays, Barry Mays, Michelle Royal, Michael Mitchell, Maria Mills, Wendi Foley, Kristin Smith, Terrell Prichard, Joel Prichard, Letecia Hendricks, and Doneka Lawson, also survive Geneva, along with many other dear family members and friends.
Geneva was preceded in death by her parents, Steve and Lida Louis Hibbard, son Jeffery Todd McDonald, sister Joan Mills, brother Lloyd Hibbard, nephew Steven Mills, and niece Richi Lynn Broughton.
