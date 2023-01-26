Mrs. Geraldine Burns age 67 of Barbourville departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 in the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She is the daughter of Arnold and Mabel Broughton. She was born on March 24, 1955 in Knox County. She loved singing in church, cooking, growing flowers and was a very hard worker.
She is preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Mabel Broughton, her husband Fordie Burns, two brothers Russell David Broughton, Wayne Broughton, four sisters Thelma Martin, Goldie Jackson, Connie Harris, Joanna Boughton.
Left behind to mourn her passing, two sons Charles Burns and wife Brandy and Travis Burns and wife Jamie all of London, Ky., six brothers Kenneth Broughton and wife Vernie of Taylor, Michigan, Johnny Broughton and wife Sudie of Barbourville, Eddie Broughton and wife Earslene of Cannon, Teddy Broughton and wife Sherry of Swan Pond, Danny Broughton and wife Rosemary of Barbourville, Eddie Arnold Broughton and wife Glenna of Eastview, one sister Kathy Broughton of Barbourville, five grandchildren Charley, Tucker, Anthony, McKinlee and Braxton. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Funeral services for Mrs. Geraldine Burns will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Brian J. Smith and her son Charles Burns officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Hammons Cemetery at Girdler. Pallbearers will be family. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday, from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.
To the Burns Family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
