Mrs. Geraldine Burns age 67 of London, departed this life on Monday, January 23, 2023 in the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was the daughter of Arnold and Mable Broughton.
Funeral services for Mrs. Burns will be conducted on Friday, January 27, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel. Friends will be received at the funeral home on Thursday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m.
To the family of Mrs. Burns, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.