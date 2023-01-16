Mr. Glen Bargo, 80, of Flushing, MI, formerly of Hale, MI, passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023 at his residence. He was the son of the late Oliver and Kitty Bargo born on August 20, 1942 in Barbourville.
Glen spent his childhood in Barbourville then moved to Flint, MI in 1962 where he worked at Flint Metal Fab, Local 659 until he retired in 1999. He then moved to Hale, MI full time where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, boating, playing Euchre and spending time with his kids and grandkids. He wintered in Punta Gorda, FL for 20 years.
In 1963, he united in marriage with Rosalie Bradley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Reed, Earl, Linville, Geneva, two infant brothers, Bertha Hubbard, Ethel Taylor, Lena Smith and Hazel Hickman; brothers-in-law, Jessie Hubbard, Edward Taylor and Denver Smith; sisters-in-law, Fanny Jo Bargo and Patricia Bargo; parents-in-law, Anthony and Mary Bradley; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony Bradley, William Bradley, Donald Bradley, Eugene Cross, Jerry Irons, Robert Crane, Lorraine and John Brock, Pauline and Gary Haywood and George Fechik III and several nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his daughters, Tina Bird and husband, Scott, Kimberly Coles and husband, Rodney, and Pamela Workman and husband Harvey III; five grandchildren, Jason Bird and wife, Amanda, Harvey Workman IV, Joshua Coles and wife, Sydney, Amanda Luther and husband, Levon, and Crystal Coles; three great-grandchildren, Rosemary Bird, William Bird and Penny Luther; his siblings, Oliver Bargo and wife, Ruby, and Juanita Bradley and husband, Thomas; sisters-in-law, Mary Cross, Geraldine Irons and Sandra Crane; a brother-in-law, Thomas Bradley and wife, Juanita; and several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be held at 12 noon Friday, January 6 at the Rossell Funeral Home, 307 E Main St, Flushing, MI. Cremation will take place after the service and he will be laid to rest in New Calvary Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the Rossell Funeral Home Friday after 10 A.M. until the time of the service.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice in his memory.
This is a courtesy announcement from the Knox Funeral Home.
