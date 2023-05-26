Mr. Glen McCoy Grubb age 87 of Barbourville departed this life on Monday, May 22, 2023, in the Hazard ARH Hospital. He was born on April 13, 1936, in Knox County, the son of Obie Grubb and Effie (Mills) Grubb. He united in marriage with Hannah Marie Yeager and to this union three sons were born. Glen believed in the Baptist faith. He enjoyed playing horse-shoes, fishing, bingo and playing poker.
He is preceded in death by his wife Hannah Grubb, his parents, Obie and Effie Grubb, five brothers, Lindsey, Leonard, Frank, Roy and Parker, one sister, Mary and a grandchild, Liliana Faith Grubb.
He leaves behind his three sons, Rondal Grubb and Paula of Artemus, Mike Grubb and Jennifer of Barbourville and Jason Grubb and wife Ashlyn of Artemus, three grandchildren, Teena Marie Buchanan, Casey Michael Grubb and Jayme Aaron Grubb, and three great grandchildren, Aiden, Natalie and Gabriel. He also leaves behind many other relatives and friends.
Funeral services for Mr. Glen Grubb will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Daniel Alsip officiating. Pallbearers will be Mike Grubb, Jason Grubb, Rondal Grubb, Tony Wilson, Steve Grace and Jimmy Mills. Honorary pallbearers will be staff of the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard. He will be laid to rest in the Goins Cemetery in Barbourville. Hampton Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 9:00 p.m. and on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 11:00 a.m.
To the Grubb family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.