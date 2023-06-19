Mrs. Glenda Sue Miller, 70, of Bimble, passed away Thursday morning, June 1, 2023 at the Silver Memories Healthcare in Versailles, IN. She was the daughter of the late Hiram and Velma June Goodin Hensley born on June 29, 1952 at Bimble.
Glenda Sue was a homemaker and a member of the Springfield Baptist Church. She enjoyed puzzle books and adult coloring books, but especially loving on her great grandbabies.
On October 31, 1970, she united in marriage with Donnie Ray Miller and to this union two children were born.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donnie Ray, and a brother, Wiley Hensley.
Survivors include her dearly loved children, Devona Watson and husband, Steve, of Dayton and Anita Palmer and husband, Jerry Lynn, of Milan, IN; sisters, Hazel Buchanan, Rosie Miller, Edna Bowling, Ruby Spencer, Phyllis Fryman and Gayle Dunn; brothers, Keith, David, Don, Roger, Chris and Steven Hensley; treasured grandchildren, Jerry Lynn Palmer III and wife, Danielle, Angelika Rae Watson, LeeAnn Anderson and husband, Jason, and Travis Hensley; great grandchildren, Lincoln and Raelynn Palmer, Brayden and Payten Bates and Theresa Anderson; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted at the Springfield Baptist Church Tuesday, June 6 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Mike Helton and Rev. John Payne officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Goodin Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be her brothers and sons-in-law.
Friends may visit at the Lighthouse Freewill Baptist Church in Elsemere Sunday between 5 and 8 P.M. Locally, friends may visit at the funeral home Monday between 6 and 8 P.M. and at the church Tuesday after 11 A.M. until the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
