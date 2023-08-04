Mr. Glenn Vaughn, Age 76 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, July 28, 2023 at his home. He was born on May 30, 1947 in Knox County and was the son of Harve and Sudie Vaughn.
He is preceded in death by his parents Harve and Sudie Vaughn, daughter Amanda Vaughn, son-n-law Bruce Gibson, five brothers Bill and wife Dorothy Vaughn, Richard Vaughn, Reed and wife Doris Vaughn, Emmauel and wife June Vaughn, Walter Vaughn, eight sisters Jessie and husband Lonnie Hart, Norene and husband Manuel Grubb, Berthie Riley, Nola and husband Thurman Hubbard, Lola and husband William Sprinkles, Ann and husband Claude Davis, Nancy Vaughn, Lena and husband Ernest Gray, two stillborn sibling.
Left behind to mourn his passing, his wife Francis Vaughn, four daughters Pamela Gibson of Barbourville, Kentucky, Vickie Jackson and husband Darrell of Bimble, Kentucky, Donna Ledford and husband Terry of Barbourville, Kentucky, Kara Vaughn of Barbourville, Kentucky, six grandchildren Tyler Gibson and wife Amber, Paige Patrick and husband Bryce, Timothy Jackson, Katie Jackson, T.J. Ledford, Kimber Ledford, one great-grandchild to be Bruce Patrick. Many other relatives and friends to mourn his passing.
The family would like to give special thanks to Corbin Baptist Health Oncology Dept., and a special thanks to Ronnie and Rhonda Miller, Bert and Sherry Davisson, Tammy and Buster Liford, Gina Bennett, Rex Vaughn, Johnny Vaughn.
