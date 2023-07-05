Mrs. Gretchen S. Smith, 76, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023. She was the beloved daughter of Clifford and Virginia Harris and the loving wife of Oakley Smith for over 55 years.
Gretchen was a longtime member of the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Warren and a brother, Joel Harris.
She was the loving mother of Karen Evans and husband, Tim, Steve Smith and Andrea Smith; dear grandmother of Matthew Evans, Lindsay Evans, Makayla Graham and Declan Graham.
Family and friends may visit at the New Haven Missionary Baptist Church in Norwood, OH Friday, June 23 between 6 and 8 P.M. and locally at the Knox Funeral Home Sunday, June 25 after 3 P.M. until the funeral hour at 5 P.M. with Rev. Mike Rains officiating. Burial will follow the service in the Warren Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.