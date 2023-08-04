Mrs. Gussie Hubbard age 93 of Flat Lick, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Barbourville ARH Hospital. She is the daughter of Joe and Lydia Gray. She was born on May 24, 1930 in Knox County. Gussie was a member of the Bethesda Baptist Church. She loved quilting, yard sales, cooking and Sunday dinners.
She is preceded in death by her parents Joe and Lydia Gray, her husband Leon Hubbard, seven children Juanita Hubbard, Sheila Jones, Wendell Hubbard, Randal Hubbard, Steven Allen Hubbard, Patsy Gray, Lois Gray, nine siblings, six grandchildren.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her four children Lodena Wells of Flat Lick, Ronnie Gray of Flat Lick, Perry Gray and wife Cindy of Flat Lick, Loretta Smith and husband Stanley of Flat Lick, three others she raised as her own Brandon Hubbard, John Robert Hubbard, Nickie Hubbard, twenty grandchildren, many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren and other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
The family would like to give special thanks to Barbourville ARH Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for the kindness and care that was given to the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.