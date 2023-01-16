Ms. Helen Grubb, 69, of Goodin Creek, passed away Tuesday morning, December 20, 2022 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Otto and Earma Lee Bargo Grubb born on March 21, 1953 at Goodin Creek.
Helen was a homemaker and a member of the Louden Baptist Church. She was known to look out for everyone and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two nephews, Mark and Donald Grubb and a sister-in-law, Ruth Grubb.
Survivors include four brothers, Dennis Grubb of Goodin Creek, David Joshua Grubb of Rockholds, Kenneth Grubb and her twin brother, Stanley Grubb and wife, Barbara, all of Goodin Creek; two nieces; eight nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
A private graveside service will be held in the Grubb Cemetery with Rev. Bobby Fuson officiating.
Casket bearers will be Tony Grubb, Stacy Grubb, Darren Grubb, Nathan Sizemore, Monas Lawson and Jamie Grubb.
Helen requested that no flowers or expressions of sympathy be sent to the funeral home. Instead, please make a gift to the charity of your choice to help others.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
