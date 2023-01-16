Mr. Henry Gregory Jr., 76, of Woollum, passed away Thursday morning, December 22, 2022 at the Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Henry Gregory Sr. and Peartie Smith Gregory born on December 22, 1946 at Woollum.
Henry was a former transmission mechanic and equipment operator and a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, drag racing, riding his side by side and spending time with family and friends.
On June 17, 1967, he united in marriage with Carolyn C. Wagner and to this union four children were born.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Carolyn; four sisters, Martha “M. B.” Swafford and husband, Arthur, Beatrice Mills and husband, Crit, Ruth Wood and husband, Bobby, and Mary Gregory; four brothers, Earl Gregory Sr. and wife, Ester, J. B. Gregory and wife, Bertha, Ellis Gregory and Kenneth Gregory; parents-in-law, Jacob and Harriet Wagner and a grandson, Robert Matthew Gregory.
Survivors include his loving children, Heather Gregory of Woollum, Jacob Gregory and wife, Mary Ann, of Girdler, Vickie Redmon and husband, Eddie, of Heidrick and Robert Gregory and wife, Dolly, of Woollum; sisters, Esther “Abbie” Lloyd of Corbin and Brenda Sue Jones and husband, Earl, of Woollum; treasured grandchildren, Samantha Gregory, Cody Gregory and wife, Jessica, Melanie Gregory, Madison Hensley and husband, Triston, and Aniston Gregory; several great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Debbie Saylor and husband, Ron, of Missouri and Joann Hurley and husband, Billy, of Michigan; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, December 29 at 12 Noon with Rev. Rick Broughton and Rev. Eddie Gunter officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Gregory Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Jabe Gregory, Larry Gregory, Jamie Gregory, Steve Wood, Henry Jones, Taylor Sizemore, Sean Hampton and Jeff Patterson. Honorary bearers will be his many friends and neighbors.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Thursday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
