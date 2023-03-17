Mr. Herman Clouse, 91, of Bryants Store, passed away Saturday morning, March 11, 2023 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was the son of the late Hobert and Agnes Broughton Clouse born on May 12, 1931 in Barbourville.
Herman was a former employee of E. K. Woods and of the Pentecostal faith. He faithfully served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was presented a shell casing at the Barbourville Cemetery Memorial Day Service in 2017 to honor him for his service. Additionally, Herman was a former Mason and Shriner and enjoyed fishing and gardening at home.
On May 21, 1966, he united in marriage with Bernice Sizemore.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Bernice Clouse; sisters, Maggie, Margaret, Mildred, Grace and Nell; brothers, Dudley, Charles, Neal Robert and Billy and two sons, Chris and Byron Peace.
Survivors include his loving son, Scot Clouse and wife, Monica, and their godson, Aidan, of Barbourville; a sister-in-law, Florene Pridemore of Armada, MI; a brother-in-law, Willard Sizemore of Corbin; several nieces and nephews; among other loved ones and dear friends.
His funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Friday, March 17 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Buster Liford, Rev. Tommy Teague and Rev. Sylvester Dunn officiating. He will be laid to rest in the Powers Cemetery with military funeral honors.
Casket bearers will be Charlie Bill Clouse, Pat Clouse, Mike Sizemore, Russell Lawson, D. J. Slaven and Shawn Chambers. Serving as honorary bearers will be Dr. West and the staff of both the Barbourville ARH Hospital and Barbourville Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Friends may visit at the funeral home Thursday between 6 and 8 P.M. and Friday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
