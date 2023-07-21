Mr. Howard Eugene Hembree age 79 of Trosper, Kentucky departed this life on Monday, July 17, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH hospital. He was born on September 28, 1943 in Knox County, the son of Amos Hembree and Bessie Mae (Golden) Hembree. Howard had worked for Ford Motor Company in Ohio, where he was a spot welder on the assembly line. Later in life, he enjoyed fishing and farming.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Amos and Bessie Hembree and three siblings, Dwayne, Harold and Carolyn.
Left behind to mourn his passing, six children, Kenneth Hembree and wife Donna of Ramer, Tennessee, Joann Reeder and Randall of Selmer, Tennessee, Jarrod Hembree of Chewala, Tennessee, Liz Hembree and Todd of Memphis, Tennessee, Judy Hood and husband Brian of Alabama and Shawn Hembree of Barbourville, two brothers, Dewey Hembree and Billy Hembree. He also leaves behind eleven grandchildren and a host of many other relatives and friends.
