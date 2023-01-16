Mrs. Jackie Matlock, 65, of Barbourville, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Doris Peace born on April 13, 1957 in Barbourville.
Jackie was a retired quality analyst from Nucsafe and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed sewing, watching cooking channels and spending time with her dog, Patches.
On May 14, 1972, she united in marriage with Ronnie “Jarhead” Matlock and to this union a daughter was born.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, Arthur and Grace Lewallen Peace and John and Ella Mae Mays; an infant sister, Debbie Mays and an infant brother, David Mays.
Survivors include her loving husband, Ronnie Matlock of Poplar Creek; a daughter, Rhonda Collins and husband, Adam, of Poplar Creek; precious grandchildren, Stephanie Thompson and husband, Cory, Hannah Collins and Adam Collins Jr.; great grandchildren, Khilyn and Kambdon Thompson and Michael Smith; among other loved ones and dear friends.
Her funeral service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, January 18 at 1 P.M. with Rev. Bart Smith officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Matlock Family Cemetery.
Casket bearers will be Bobby Matlock, Mitchell Matlock, Cory Thompson, Earnest Collins, Adam Collins, Stephanie Thompson and Hannah Collins. Honorary bearers will be Lashondia Ferguson and staff, Hinkle Hometown Drug Store and her former co-workers at Nucsafe.
Friends may call at the funeral home Tuesday between 6 and 9 P.M. and Wednesday prior to the funeral hour.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
