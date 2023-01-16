Ms. Jackie Smith age 59 of London departed this life on Friday, January 13, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. She is the daughter of Walter and Olemae Smith. She was born on July 6, 1963 in Beverly, Ky.
She is preceded in death by her father, Walter D. Smith, one brother Virgil and sister-in-law Brenda Smith.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her loving mother Olemae Smith, her siblings Ralph Smith and wife Carol of London, Ky., Lois Roark and husband Matt of London, Ky., Gary Smith and wife Sandy of Dayton, Ohio, Janet Roark and husband Willie of London, Ky., Jim Smith and wife Krista of Huber Heights, Ohio, Darrell Smith and wife Monica of Dayton, Ohio, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Graveside service for Ms. Jackie Smith will be conducted at Campground Cemetery on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at 2:00p.m. with Pastor Craig Smith and Rev. Jerry Laudermilk officiating. Pallbearers will be Nephews. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Jackie Smith (aka Cook) you are in heaven with Jesus running on the golden streets of heaven. For 59 years you weren’t able to talk to us but you communicated through your eyes and moods. How we will miss little smiles you would give and bouncing on the couch twirling your spoon, when we would walk in the house. You were so happy when you seen family come in. You always know who your family was. We all loved you! You knew you were loved so much. You have a new body in heaven now sweet Jackie. Your dancing, running like never before. Oh, how I can imagine how beautiful you are up in heaven right now. We love you and we will see you again one day when it is our time to come. Rest in Peace beautiful child of Jesus!
Love your Family
To the Smith Family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
