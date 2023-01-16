Mr. James Hubret Johnson, 86, of Barbourville, the husband of Ella Mae Fuson Johnson, passed away Friday morning, January 6, 2023 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late James Robert and Martha Elizabeth Owens Johnson.
A graveside service will be conducted in the Cannon Creek Cemetery Tuesday, January 10 at 12 Noon.
Expressions of sympathy may go to the Barbourville Church of God, P.O. Box 243, Barbourville, KY 40906 in his memory.
Friends may call at the cemetery Tuesday after 11:30 A.M. until the service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.