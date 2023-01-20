Mrs. Jennifer Sky Murphy age 37 of Barbourville, Kentucky departed this life on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at St. Joseph Hospital in London. She is the daughter of Owen and Jennie Brown. She was born on November 16, 1985 in Knox County. Her mother precedes her in death.
Left behind to mourn her passing, her husband Robert Murphy and her beloved pets, her father Owen Brown, one brother Amos Dewayne Mills, an uncle Timmy Baker and wife Paula, step-father Amos Pete Mills, and she also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Funeral services for Mrs. Jennifer Sky Murphy will be conducted in the Hampton Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. She will be laid to rest in the Manning Cemetery at Road Fork. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Hampton Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. until the hour of service at 2:00 p.m.
To the Murphy family, the staff of the Hampton Funeral Home would like to offer you our heartfelt sympathy during your time of bereavement.
