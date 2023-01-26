Jeremiah Fleming, 44, of Hulen, Kentucky, formerly of Arjay, Kentucky, passed away January 24, 2023. Jeremiah was the son of Jerry Wayne Smith and Swela Jean Sanders born to them on June 26, 1978, in Pineville, Kentucky.
Jeremiah will forever be remembered for his adventurous spirit and love of family and friends. He was a man of few words. A caring and giving person, who never looked down on anyone. Jeremiah was a Christian of the Baptist faith. He cherished his mother and wasn’t shy about being a mamma’s boy. Jeremiah loved spending time with family, teasing and making everyone laugh with his sense of humor. He was a mountain man at heart spending time outdoors camping, fishing, and 4-wheeling whenever he could. Jeremiah was a collector of weapons and old trinkets and a self-proclaimed jack of all trades, master of all, who enjoyed wood working, building things, and cooking. Jeremiah will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Left behind to mourn Jeremiah’s passing is his beloved mother Swela Jean Sanders, sister Lorena May Blankenship (Steven), brothers Michael Lloyd Fleming, and David Walters, Aunt Reba Bailey, Aunt Irene Hoskins, and Aunt Brenda Bolinger and Uncle Jackie Bolinger. Thirteen nieces and nephews, who Jeremiah loved like his own children, Latoshia Holland, Nicole Brown (Dickie), Sequoyah Collins, Brandi Oaks, Harley Gregory, Amanda Fleming, Amber Honeycutt (Cody), Bryant Oaks, Shane Walters, David Woody, Bobby Collins, Daniel Blankenship (Kaitlyn), and Johnathan Blankenship and dear friends Janie and Brianna Kelly also survive Jeremiah. His father, Jerry Wayne Smith, brother Jonathan William Fleming, and Uncles Jim Bailey and Dillard Hoskins preceded him in death.
The Fleming family will receive friends at Hopper Funeral Home Friday, January 27, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and Saturday, January 28, 2023, from 11:00 AM until the funeral hour of 2:00 PM. Michael Fleming, Jeremiah's brother, will read the obituary followed by family members and friends who wish to share cherished memories of Jeremiah. Interment will follow the funeral service in the Old Hendrikson Cemetery at Levi Branch, Fourmile, Bell County, Kentucky. Casket Bearers are Bobby Collins, Cody Honeycutt, Daniel Blankenship, Steven Blankenship, Dickie Brown, Jonathan Blankenship, and David Walters. Honorary Casket Bearers are Tim Ogan, Curtis Ogan, Lance Ogan and Chris Cox.
The Hopper family, Victoria Hopper and Sally Hopper, and the staff of Hopper Funeral Home express sincere condolences to the family and friends of Jeremiah Fleming.
Hopper Funeral Home, Inc., established over 100 years ago, is in charge of servicing all arrangements for Jeremiah Fleming
